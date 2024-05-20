The management of popular Nigeria-based online newspaper, Discoverer Nigeria, has rewarded its social media followers who predicted correctly Arsenal and Manchester City’s 2023/2024 English premier league total accumulated points.

The news outlet on Saturday via its social media handles had asked its followers to predict the winner of English Premier League between Arsenal and ManCity.

Discoverer Nigeria reports that the Pep Guardiola side won their fourth consecutive league title.

The media organisation which had before the match on Sunday asked its followers to give their predictions on the final points for a reward, made good its promise to those who predicted the points accumulated by the two teams correctly as well as the eventual league winner.

While announcing the winners shortly after the football matches, the media outlet congratulated Okpara Emmanuel Okorie, Emini Jayewealth and Hamza Isah, asking them to drop their phone numbers for their rewards.

Each of the winners got N2,000 recharge card and they have all confirmed receiving their prizes sent to the phone numbers they provided after the announcement.