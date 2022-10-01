Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has denied media reports that he promised to support Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike’s presidential ambition in 2027 general elections.

A national daily and an online newspaper (not LEADERSHIP) had reported on Saturday that Atiku promised to support Wike in 2027 as a pre-condition for securing the Rivers governor’s support for his 2023 presidential bid.

But, rubbishing the reports on Saturday, spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, said at no time did the PDP presidential candidate had such discussion with Governor Wike or anyone.

Melaye added that, the fact that the report emanated from a newspaper owned by Atiku’s rival and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, speaks volumes on the motive of the authors.

“I speak for Atiku Abubakar that no such discussion between Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike of Rivers State. At no time did Atiku Abubakar discuss such with Governor Wike.

“Atiku never promise or discuss 2027 with Governor Wike or anyone for that matter. Coming from The Nation Newspaper, you should understand,” Melaye stated.