The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has announced plans to organise the 4th edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF).

The theme for the fair is, “the Oil and Gas Industry: Catalyst and Fuel for the Industrialisation of Nigeria.”

After being held virtually in May 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the biennial event is set to return to the NCDMB Conference Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State from May 17-19, 2023, and would showcase the various opportunities that exist in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The event, which was introduced by the Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote-led NCDMB in 2017, with the inaugural edition held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has consistently showcased short to medium term plans and activities of operators and project promoters in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The NCDMB chief executive had previously explained that the showcase of upcoming projects is intended to give Nigerian service companies ample opportunity to build relevant capacities that might be required to execute the projects in-country, thereby, creating employment opportunities, and retaining spend in-country.

The goal, he added, is also to reassure stakeholders of the industry that opportunities still abound in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and encourage them to look forward and invest in the sector, despite concerns about energy transition and other emerging developments in the global oil and gas industry.

The event, which is managed by Jake Riley Ltd, promises to have a greater impact this year and the agenda would focus on industry linkages as well as opportunities within the African continent. The event, according to the organisers, promises to showcase opportunities that exist in the industry over the next three to five years and presentations will be made by over 20 international and indigenous oil and gas companies.