Ahead of the 2023 general election, Delta Unity Group has called for the commitment of all Deltans to the success of the Atiku/Okowa PDP presidential ticket and governorship mandate of Olorogun David Edevbie.

The call was the highpoint of the communique issued by the group at its first general assembly held in Kwale, the headquarters of Ndokwa West LGA.

The group, a convergence of long-standing, prominent and emergent leaders of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) drawn from all senatorial districts, federal, state constituencies and local government areas across Delta State, stated that its objective is primarily to promote unity and brotherliness within the PDP and among all Deltans for cohesive grassroots mobilisation towards the success of PDP candidates at all levels.

In his welcome address, the protem chairman, Hon Peter Onwusanya, a former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly (DSHA), who also signed the communique, said the group is an all-inclusive and unifying force of all ethnic groups, political interest groups and component parts of Delta State, for the actualisation of a peaceful, united, modernised, industrialised and progressive Delta State.