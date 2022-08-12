The immediate-past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Friday, urged Nigerian youths to vote for candidates with integrity, credibility and good character during the 2023 general elections.

Saraki spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State capital at a summit organised by Omoluabi Foundation founded by a former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who is also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kwara Central in the 2023 election.

The summit was themed, “Leadership As Character.”

Saraki, who observed that Nigeria is in its current mess as a result of choice of leadership, admonished followers to always vote for politicians with good character.

He added: “I implore the youths to go out and do what is right in 2023 by voting for the candidates that have character, courage and competence.

“We are lucky that in few months time we will have an opportunity to press a reset button. It is time we look at ourselves and ask which of our leaders has character.

“The time for propaganda has gone. We should look at the character of those who wants to lead us. If we get the character right we will get the economy, security and cost of living right.

“If we the voters don’t have character to do what is right this country will not move forward. We should not always blame the leaders, the followers have a role to play.”

Earlier, the convener of the event, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said Nigeria faced a very dangerous future “if we do not make right investment in our youths.

“Nigeria has a youth population that is more than the entire population of several West African countries put together.”