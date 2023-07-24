2023 WWC: We’re Not Afraid Of Australia, Says Super Falcons Captain, Ebi

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi says the team is in buoyant mood ahead of their second game against Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ebi and her teammates started their campaign with an impressive 0-0 draw against Olympic champions Canada at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday day.

Randy Waldrum’s side will be up against Australia at the Brisbane Stadium on Thursday.

The Matildas defeated debutants Republic of Ireland 1-0 in their opening fixture.

“We are in very high spirits, I can tell you,” Ebi, who is attending her sixth World Cup told thenff.com.

“We are already looking forward to our second match. The Aussies will not be easy, but we knew before arriving in Australia that no team at this tournament will be easy.”