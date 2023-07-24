ValueJet Now Official Partner Of Nigeria Rugby Football Federation

ValueJet has agreed in principle to support Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) in all it’s activities ahead of the Olympic qualifiers in September.

The partnership which was reached on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Remo, Ogun State, will see ValueJet supporting all the activities of the federation with the possibilities of expanding the relationship in future if interest continues to align.

The partnership is coming on the heels of Nigeria securing a spot in the final phase of the Olympics 2024 qualifiers holding in September 16 and 17 at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

Nigeria has been drawn in pole B comprising Shujaa of Kenya, Welwitschias of Namibia and Zambia’s national rugby team

Speaking after the signing of agreement, ValueJet chairman , Mr Kunle Soname, said the partnership is in furtherance with the company ideals in empowering and supporting the youth through sports, stressing that the leadership imprint of the NRFF president, Dr Ademola Are made the partnership an unavoidable venture.

On his part, NRFF President Ademola Are noted that the partnership signposts the federation’s activities towards reinvigorating the game of rugby in the country.