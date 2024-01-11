The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has raised the alarm that the viral social media slogan for the New Year 2024, “No Gree For Anybody”, was meant to trigger chaos in the country.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who stated this in Abuja, said that based on intelligence, the Police were informed that the slogan was aimed at triggering a revolution in the country.

The Police spokesman, however, warned that no freedom is absolute and people should be careful of following illegal trend as freedom ceases when crime is committed, hence “no gree for anybody” slogan will not work at that instance.

He said the slogan will not work when anyone is being arrested for a crime by law enforcement agents.

“Let me say it again that the new slogan for 2024, ‘No gree for anybody’, we have been informed by intelligence that this slogan is coming from a revolutionary sector that may likely cause problems across the country,” ACP Adejobi stated.

He noted that, “‘No gree for anybody’ is being seen as a normal talk, but in the security community, we have seen it as a very dangerous slogan that can trigger crisis.”

LEADERSHIP reports that ‘No gree for anybody’ is a slogan in pidgin parlance loosely meaning determination or perseverance for success, popularised by youths on social media as ‘theme’ or ‘watchword’ for the New Year 2024, as annually done by some religious organisations or establishments.