Team Nigeria have intensified preparations in Rabat ahead of their Davis Cup World Group II tie against Morocco, with the Nigerian Tennis Federation (NTF) targeting a historic first victory over the North Africans.

The two-day tie is scheduled for September 19-20 at the Union Sportive des Cheminots de Tennis du Maroc, with Nigeria arriving in the Moroccan capital early enough to acclimatise to the weather and court conditions.

The Nigerian delegation, led by NTF Secretary-General Shammah Aliyu Makpa, departed Lagos early on Monday and immediately commenced preparations after settling into camp.

Head coach Benson Ishicheli is working with Daniel Adeleye, Canice Abua, Michael Emmanuel and Yusuf Abubakar, while the participation of Oluwaseun Ogunsakin remains uncertain.

Ogunsakin, who recently featured prominently on the junior circuit at the US Open and Roland Garros, was initially expected to join the squad in Rabat but his arrival has been thrown into doubt by circumstances beyond his control.

The team had its first training session at the match venue on Monday evening, with morning and afternoon sessions now being used to fine-tune tactics and doubles combinations ahead of the tie.

Makpa expressed confidence in the team’s preparations while acknowledging the challenge posed by Morocco.

“We know it won’t be an easy task but we are also equal to the challenge,” Makpa said.

“This is another opportunity for us to break the jinx because we have never defeated Morocco in the Davis Cup before.

“If we can qualify for this stage after over 30 years of waiting, then I will say it’s still possible to defeat Morocco and qualify for the Davis Cup World Group I.”

Nigeria have lost all four of their previous Davis Cup meetings with Morocco, making Saturday’s opening matches particularly significant as the visitors seek to end that run.

The Nigerian team secured its place in the World Group II stage after defeating Uzbekistan in February, ending more than three decades of waiting to return to this level of the competition.

Makpa also praised the National Sports Commission (NSC) leadership for its support towards the team’s preparations.

“On behalf of the Tennis Federation, I appreciate the leadership of the National Sports Commission, Chairman Malam Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade for making this possible,” he said.

“They have been supporting us since day one. Their financial and moral support has been one of our motivating factors.”

He also acknowledged the Country Club of Lagos for providing facilities for the team’s more than three-week training camp before the squad travelled to Morocco.

With the tie now only days away, Nigeria will be looking to turn its extensive preparations into a first-ever Davis Cup victory over Morocco and secure promotion to World Group I.