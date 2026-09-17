The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, has declared that it was not shocked at the position taken by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum on the Rainbow Coalition.

It said the decision of the APC governors to dissociate themselves from the activities of the coalition clearly shows a lack of courage and failure on their part, adding that the failure has created skepticism about whether they can deliver for President Bola Tinubu come 2027.

The PDP spoke a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday and signed by acting state chairman, Hon. John Nwachukwu; state secretary, Dr. Benibo George and state publicity secretary, Dr. Kenneth Yowika.

The state called on the APC governors Governors to look inward and win the hearts of their citizens, by giving them the dividends of democracy, which should be done in recognition of the huge amount made available to states by Tinubu for development, rather than trying to antagonize the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike. It reads in part: “Minister of the FCT, Barrister E. N. Wike , has become a thorn in the flesh to non-performing Governors who may likely lose their re-election chances, or may not be able to install a successor (or “stooge”) when they leave office. We know this is clearly their fear, and if they are not careful, this fear will catch up with them.

“The APC Governors’ Forum should be cautious of this clandestine move and understand that :

“The national leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barrister E. N. Wike, worked tirelessly for the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023, when most of them were nowhere to be found in the scheme of things, as some were battling to move from fourth position to first.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State, wholeheartedly supports the well-thought-out and orchestrated Rainbow Coalition, which will deliver victory to all its candidates in the forthcoming elections in 2027.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State, through this medium, calls on the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors to look inward and win the hearts of their citizens, by giving them the dividends of democracy.

“This should be done in recognition of the huge amount made available to states by Mr. President through (FAAC) for development, rather than trying to antagonize the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who has been focused on delivering the dividends of democracy in the FCT. He is also battle-ready to return President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 with the Rainbow Coalition.

“The PDP, Rivers State, will not spare any Governor, group, or individual who, in any way, attacks the Rainbow Coalition or its leader, Chief Barrister E. N. Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The party assures all its faithfuls of delivering all the candidates in the forthcoming elections, under the leadership of the Minister of the FCT, Chief Barrister E. N. Wike.

“We call on the APC Governors to face their defects and leave the name of Barr. Wike out of their mouths, as he is in no way responsible for their shortcomings or lack of acceptance by their people.

“This divisive action by the APC governors, led by the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma, should be checked by Mr. President, so that he and other governors do not create dissension among Rainbow Coalition members who are already in high spirits to vote back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State, will not lose sleep, as it continues to work with all Rainbow Coalition members to secure victory for them and for President Tinubu in 2027.

“The governors should understand that what matters most is the victory of Mr. President at all costs, which must not involve violence, rigging, or killing. Therefore, they should concentrate on winning voters, rather than attacking the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who has given his best to the success of this government.

“The PDP, Rivers State, wishes to see, without delay, a retraction of the sinister move by the APC Governors, and ensure a line of peace and corporation with the Minister of the Federal capital territory (FCT) which will enhance the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections in 2027.”