‎The City Boy Movement has inaugurated its Ondo State executives with a mandate to strengthen its grassroots structure across the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

‎The inauguration was held on Thursday in Akure, where the State Director of the movement, Hon. Oluwafemi Ayejusunle, said the new executives would take the organisation’s activities to wards, polling units and communities across the state.

‎Ayejusunle said the movement already had three members per polling unit, adding that the structure would be consolidated to ensure effective mobilisation ahead of the election.

‎He said the group’s immediate mandate was to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and communicate the policies and programmes of his administration to voters at the grassroots.

‎“What I intend to do after being inaugurated is to consolidate our structure to the grassroots level. We have three people per unit and we are consolidating our structure to ensure that our mandate is met,” he said.

‎According to him, the movement would strengthen its structures across the 18 local government areas, with mobilisation targeting youths, women, markets, campuses and communities.

‎He said the organisation would also engage residents on the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration as part of its political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 election.

‎Ayejusunle recalled the support recorded for Tinubu in Ondo State during the 2023 presidential election, saying the movement would work to consolidate its support base ahead of the next presidential poll.

‎Also speaking at the event, the APC South-West Youth Leader, Adesuyi Daramola, commended the Ondo chapter for what he described as its mobilisation efforts and preparedness for the forthcoming election.

‎Daramola said the movement had demonstrated strength through the participation of youths, professionals and grassroots members, adding that the broad involvement was important to its mobilisation efforts.

‎He also commended the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and Seyi Tinubu for their roles in encouraging youths to participate in politics and the activities of the movement.