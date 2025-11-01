The Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium, Rabat, will host the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs between Nigeria and Gabon.

The 22,000 capacity ground is one of the best stadia in Morocco.

Nigeria and Gabon will clash in the semi-final of the playoffs on Thursday, 13 November.

It will be ninth meeting between the two nations — and the fifth in World Cup qualifying history.

The Super Eagles have a better head-to-head record with five wins, two draws and one defeat.

Cameroon and Democratic Republic of Congo will clash in the other semi-final tie.