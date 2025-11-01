Liverpool manager Arne Slot says he is “completely happy” with his Liverpool squad despite recent suggestions that he was concerned about the depth available to him.

The Reds bowed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, beaten 3-0 at home by Crystal Palace after Slot elected to field a largely youthful and inexperienced team.

Slot gave starts to three teenagers and had a further five among his substitutes as he made 10 changes to the team that lost 3-2 at Brentford on Saturday – their fourth league defeat in a row.

After the Palace game, Slot said maybe his selection “gives a little bit of insight” into the squad depth he is working with.

The Dutchman, who led Liverpool to last season’s Premier League title in his first campaign, also highlighted that Manchester City and Chelsea were able to rotate without hugely weakening their starting line-ups as both clubs advanced to the quarter-finals.

But, in the build-up to Saturday’s Premier League home game against Aston Villa,Slot has backtracked and insists he is “happy” with his options.