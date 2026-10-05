Represented by the Commissioner for Technical Education, Hon Smart Ufoh, he commended teachers for their sacrifices, including those who travel long distances, work beyond official hours and offer extra support to pupils facing learning difficulties.
“Let me, on behalf of the Delta State government, say to our teachers: We see you. We value you. And we appreciate you,” the governor declared.
The governor added that while the work of teachers may not always attract public attention, its impact is reflected in the lives and achievements of their students.
“Every child you inspire is a testimony, every life you transform is a legacy, and every student you prepare for the future is a contribution to the future of Delta State and Nigeria,” he noted.
Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, (DSHA, and chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Hon. Dennis Guwor, has reaffirmed the commitment of the legislature to strengthening the teaching profession and improving the welfare of teachers.
Guwor in his goodwill message described teachers as “nation-builders, character moulders, mentors, role models and custodians of our collective values.”
The Speaker, who was represented by the member representing Ndokwa West Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon. Charles Emetulu, noted that teachers across Delta State have continued to carry “the message of knowledge, opportunity and hope” to children in urban, rural and riverine communities, adding that many professionals, academics, public servants and traditional rulers passed through the hands of teachers.
According to him, “Before there is a doctor, an engineer, a lawyer, an entrepreneur, a scientist or a public leader, there is a teacher who helped to lay the foundation,” Guwor noted
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