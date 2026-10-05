The Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT), Delta State has lamented the acute shortage of teachers and instructional materials for effective teaching and learning in primary and secondary schools in the state

The chairman, NUT, Delta State,Comrade Dickson Poubeni, stated on Monday in Asaba on the occasion of the year 2026 World Teachers’ Day celebration in Asaba.

In his address on the theme: “Standing With Teachers: 60 Years of Protecting The Profession, Advancing It’s Status And Shaping Our Future” he hoped that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will put necessary machineries in place to address the challenge to ensure a peaceful and comfortable teaching and learning environment in the schools.

He equally lamented non inclusion of NUT in the Governing Councils of state-owned educational institutions as provided for, by law, and non replacement of retired secondary school principals appointed as permanent secretaries.

Others are insecurity in schools occasioned by lack of perimeter fencing and security men, inadequate subvention to school heads and challenges associated with the ongoing screening of teachers in the state.

He, however, said 2026 World Teachers Day is remarkable and joyful for the teachers especially primary school teachers through the recent approval of salary grade 17 progression for University graduate teachers in the primary school system, renovation of schools and prompt payment of salaries.

“The issue of continued stagnation of University Graduate Primary School Teachers on SGL 14 had lingered for so long in Delta state under successive administration until the recent intervention by Governor Oborevwori’s God – sent government who acted as Messiah to put the issue to rest.”

The governor of the state, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori pledged that the executive will continue to collaborate with the legislature and other stakeholders to promote quality education, professional development and improved welfare for teachers, in line with MORE Agenda.

Represented by the Commissioner for Technical Education, Hon Smart Ufoh, he commended teachers for their sacrifices, including those who travel long distances, work beyond official hours and offer extra support to pupils facing learning difficulties.

“Let me, on behalf of the Delta State government, say to our teachers: We see you. We value you. And we appreciate you,” the governor declared.

The governor added that while the work of teachers may not always attract public attention, its impact is reflected in the lives and achievements of their students.

“Every child you inspire is a testimony, every life you transform is a legacy, and every student you prepare for the future is a contribution to the future of Delta State and Nigeria,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, (DSHA, and chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Hon. Dennis Guwor, has reaffirmed the commitment of the legislature to strengthening the teaching profession and improving the welfare of teachers.

Guwor in his goodwill message described teachers as “nation-builders, character moulders, mentors, role models and custodians of our collective values.”

The Speaker, who was represented by the member representing Ndokwa West Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon. Charles Emetulu, noted that teachers across Delta State have continued to carry “the message of knowledge, opportunity and hope” to children in urban, rural and riverine communities, adding that many professionals, academics, public servants and traditional rulers passed through the hands of teachers.

According to him, “Before there is a doctor, an engineer, a lawyer, an entrepreneur, a scientist or a public leader, there is a teacher who helped to lay the foundation,” Guwor noted