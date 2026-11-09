The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) senatorial candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial District, Hon. Sunday Falae, has accused the incumbent senator representing the district, Adeniyi Adegbomire, of poor representation, saying residents across the six local government areas are dissatisfied with his performance.

‎Falae said his assessment was based on complaints he received during visits to the six local government areas, adding that many constituents were yet to feel the impact of their elected representative.

‎Speaking in an interview, he said the district needed a senator who would be accessible to the people and address their needs, particularly in employment, empowerment and grassroots development.

‎”It’s not about me because what I would eat, God has provided for me. But it’s about how do we reach the common man, the grassroots, for them to feel representation, that somebody is actually representing them. Like empowerment, jobs, employment and all of that,” he said.

‎The APM candidate said he had previously supported the incumbent’s election, serving as Director-General of his campaign in the federal constituency and providing financial and logistical assistance during the campaign.

‎He, however, said he became dissatisfied with the level of representation in the district, prompting his decision to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) in April 2026 to pursue his senatorial ambition.

‎Falae promised to establish staffed constituency offices in each of the six local government areas if elected, with at least a lawyer in each office to attend to residents’ complaints and other needs.

‎He said the arrangement would make representation more accessible, noting that not every constituent would be able to reach him directly.

‎He also faulted the distribution of empowerment items without considering the actual needs of beneficiaries.

‎Citing an instance, he recalled that a woman who received a grinding machine during an empowerment programme reportedly sold it at a reduced price because she could not afford to transport it home.

‎He also said some youths in Akure South complained after receiving hair dryers despite not having hairdressing salons.

‎”Empowerment should be tailor-made. If I go to a particular community, what are your needs? Those needs, if I’m going to meet them, should be based on what they have told me they need,” he said.

‎On his choice of APM, Falae said several political parties had approached him before he settled for the platform.

‎He explained that he declined to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) because he did not want to campaign against President Bola Tinubu, insisting that a Yoruba president should be allowed to complete an eight-year tenure.

‎The candidate, who described his political support base as a rainbow coalition, claimed that members of different political parties had indicated support for his ambition, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he said had adopted him as its senatorial candidate.

‎On insecurity, particularly kidnapping, Falae promised to engage the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services and other security agencies to strengthen security across the district.

‎He disclosed that he had been discussing security challenges with the state governor and said an Amotekun operational room was being established in his community to improve security presence.‎

‎The APM candidate also pledged to maintain a cordial relationship with the state government irrespective of political differences, saying cooperation was necessary to attract development to the district.

‎On the economy, Falae expressed support for the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, describing it as one of the best decisions of the Tinubu administration.‎

‎He acknowledged the economic difficulties facing Nigerians but argued that borrowing should be assessed based on the projects being financed.

‎Falae also expressed support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition, although he said Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde would equally make a good president.