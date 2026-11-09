Nigeria’s victorious Flamingos arrived in Abuja on Monday morning following their historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The team made history on Saturday after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final in Rabat, with Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku scoring to secure Nigeria’s maiden title in the competition.

The victory also made Nigeria the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

According to Channels Television, the triumphant players and officials arrived in the nation’s capital to a hero’s welcome following their remarkable achievement.

The Flamingos’ world title capped an impressive campaign that began with their triumph at the 2026 WAFU-B U-17 Girls Cup in Côte d’Ivoire, where they won all five matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding just once.

Head coach Hakeem Busari attributed the historic success to the players’ determination, tactical discipline and the steady development of women’s youth football in Africa.

Speaking after the final, Busari dismissed suggestions that the achievement was accidental, insisting that the performances of African teams at the tournament reflected growing quality and competitiveness.

“What we are seeing now is not a fluke. It is about development, it is about character, and it is about fighting from the beginning to really get it right. So we are elated and happy,” he said.

The coach expressed confidence that more African countries would progress to the latter stages of future editions of the competition and eventually challenge for the title.

Reflecting on the final against Japan, Busari disclosed that his technical team had identified their opponents’ strength in winning second balls and exploiting spaces behind defensive lines as major threats.

He explained that the Flamingos adjusted their approach by directing long passes into open spaces rather than areas where the Japanese players could easily recover possession.

According to him, Nigeria initially targeted an early goal but adopted a more cautious approach after taking the lead, before Japan equalised through a set-piece situation.

Busari described the final as a tactical contest that required collective defending, discipline and effective game management.

The victory represents a landmark achievement for Nigerian and African women’s football, with the Flamingos becoming the first team from the continent to lift the global U-17 women’s title.