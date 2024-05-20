Director-general of the Confederation of All Progressives Congress Support Groups (CASG), Prof Kailani Muhammad, has warned President Bola Tinubu to be vigilant, stating that there is a conspiracy against him ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Kailani stated this during the presentation of Award of Excellence in National Service to him by the Supreme Head of the Nzuko Nd‘Imo Organisation (NNIO) Worldwide in Abuja at the weekend.

While accepting the award and decoration in an Igbo attire, Kailani said, „Our president should open his eyes because, in the north, there is a conspiracy against him for 2027, especially from the Northern Elders Forum and some groups, as reported in the newspapers today.“

While assuring him of their support, the director general stated that Tinubu should consider appointing members of the confederation of all APC support groups in his government.

In his words, „If he does that, we will definitely back him. We want him to do the right thing. He should come and uplift the support groups. Up till now, we have not seen any appointments.

“Nobody gave anybody a kobo. We have over 184,000 support groups nationwide and about 184,000 polling units. We manned them and ensured he won the election. So, we are waiting. We will support him, but he has to do the right thing.

“We want economic prosperity and physical upliftment in the country. All moribund factories must be revived and brought back, and all our companies should start working. This will help the economy.

“It is not the inducement of dollars into liquidity that will bring succour. No. Agriculture must be brought back in earnest,” Kailani said, adding that, “we are going to give our president a blueprint for him to succeed, but he has to check on us. We are professionals, engineers, and seasoned administrators.”

On the award, he said, “I feel like I‘m touching the sky today because we have been recognized by our Igbo brothers and sisters from the southeast. We are going to continue to do the right thing to move Nigeria forward. This means that anything you are doing; people are watching you.”

The president of the group, Prof Chris Ogbonna, stated that Prof Kailani Muhammad may be popular nationally because of his efforts in the Confederation of APC Support Groups.

He said the group facilitated the making of the dreams of Tinubu, into reality as president and commander-in-chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, this effort has deepened democracy in the country and posterity will never forget this record.

„Professor Kailani‘s efforts in electrical engineering and the humble, unselfish, and committed support he is giving the British American University (BAU), Florida, USA, to develop, is a case we are all interested in.

„We thank Prof. Kailani and appreciate Prof. Omolaja. Today, we present you both with our Award of Excellence in National Service, because we are beneficiaries of your combined efforts in elevating education and good governance in Nigeria and internationally,“ he said.