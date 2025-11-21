The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, has confirmed that no fewer than 227 persons, including pupils, students and teachers of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwarra local government area of the State, were abducted on in the wee hours of Friday following an attack by suspected terrorists.

The State CAN chairman, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, disclosed the figure after visiting the school and meeting with parents of the abducted children.

In a statement signed by the media aide to the CAN Chairman, Daniel Atori, he quoted Rev. Yohanna as saying: “I have just returned to the village after visiting the school, where I also met with parents of the children to assure them that we are working with the government and security agencies to ensure that our children are rescued and brought back safely.”

According to the breakdown provided, 215 pupils and students, along with 12 teachers, were taken away during the assault. Rev. Yohanna noted that several students managed to escape during the attack, and parents have been returning to pick up their children as the school has now been shut down.

The CAN chairman appealed for calm, urging the community and Nigerians to remain prayerful while efforts continued to secure the release of the victims.

“We are actively collaborating with security operatives, community leaders and government authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees,” he assured.

Yohanna offered prayers for the protection of the community and the safe return of those in captivity.