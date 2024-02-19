No fewer than 30 Nigerian referees will on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, undergo the FIFA physical fitness training at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Medical tests were conducted on the referees on Monday, February 19, 2024, in readiness for the exercise.

Coordinator of refereeing development in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Adebayo Ameenu, said the 30 Nigerian referees listed for international duty this year will be decorated with their badges at a ceremony inside the NFF/FIFA Goal Project on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

According to him, the 30 individuals are made up of seven men referees, seven men assistant referees, four women referees, four women assistant referees, four beach soccer referees and four futsal referees. One of the beach soccer referees, Jelili Ogunmuyiwa, is presently on duty at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup ongoing in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

See full list below:

REFEREES (MEN)

Ogabor Joseph

Grema Mohammed

Basheer Salihu

Kassim Abdulsalam

Abubakar Abdullahi

Nurudeen Abubakar

Patrick Egba

ASSISTANT REFEREES (MEN)

Igho Hope

Samuel Pwadutakam

Yakubu Mohammad

Ahmed Tijjani

Igudia Efosa Celestine

Digbori Tejiri

Usman Abdulmajeed Olaide

REFEREES (WOMEN)

Hannah Elaigwu

Yemisi Akintoye

Ndidi Madu

Alaba Olufunmilayo

ASSISTANT REFEREES (WOMEN)

Akpan Friday Mfon

Beauty Kabenda Terah

Abibatu Yusuf

Faith Agbons

REFEREES (BEACH SOCCER)

Ogunmuyiwa Jelili

Fawole Olawale

Olayinka Olajide

Ahmed Rabiu

REFEREES (FUTSAL)

Musa Dung Davou

Paul Umuago

Ukah Ndubuisi

Bello Zuru