No fewer than 30 Nigerian referees will on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, undergo the FIFA physical fitness training at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.
Medical tests were conducted on the referees on Monday, February 19, 2024, in readiness for the exercise.
Coordinator of refereeing development in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Adebayo Ameenu, said the 30 Nigerian referees listed for international duty this year will be decorated with their badges at a ceremony inside the NFF/FIFA Goal Project on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
According to him, the 30 individuals are made up of seven men referees, seven men assistant referees, four women referees, four women assistant referees, four beach soccer referees and four futsal referees. One of the beach soccer referees, Jelili Ogunmuyiwa, is presently on duty at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup ongoing in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
See full list below:
REFEREES (MEN)
Ogabor Joseph
Grema Mohammed
Basheer Salihu
Kassim Abdulsalam
Abubakar Abdullahi
Nurudeen Abubakar
Patrick Egba
ASSISTANT REFEREES (MEN)
Igho Hope
Samuel Pwadutakam
Yakubu Mohammad
Ahmed Tijjani
Igudia Efosa Celestine
Digbori Tejiri
Usman Abdulmajeed Olaide
REFEREES (WOMEN)
Hannah Elaigwu
Yemisi Akintoye
Ndidi Madu
Alaba Olufunmilayo
ASSISTANT REFEREES (WOMEN)
Akpan Friday Mfon
Beauty Kabenda Terah
Abibatu Yusuf
Faith Agbons
REFEREES (BEACH SOCCER)
Ogunmuyiwa Jelili
Fawole Olawale
Olayinka Olajide
Ahmed Rabiu
REFEREES (FUTSAL)
Musa Dung Davou
Paul Umuago
Ukah Ndubuisi
Bello Zuru