A 30-year-old man has been arrested by the Kano State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his elderly grandparents to death over disagreement on food.

The suspect, identified as Mutawakilu Ibrahim, was accused of killing his 75-year-old grandfather, Muhammad Dansokoto, and 65-year-old grandmother, Hadiza Tasidi, at their residence in Kofar Dawanau Quarters in Kano on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the Police Command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, the incident occurred at approximately 9:30am on Thursday, September 25, 2025, following a “food-related disagreement” between the suspect and his grandparents.

He noted that the case was reported to the Dala Divisional Police Headquarters by a concerned resident of the area.

“During the altercation, the suspect allegedly used a knife to stab both victims in various parts of their bodies, causing severe injuries.

“The elderly couple was immediately rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano, where medical personnel confirmed their death.

“Their bodies were later examined and released to family members for burial according to Islamic rites,” he stated.

The Police spokesman further explained that the suspect was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the incident, maintaining that on the directive of Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation.

The suspect is expected to be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.