The Kano State Police Command has arrested four suspects, including a woman, over the alleged abduction and killing of a 14-year-old boy in a plot to ensure that her son becomes the sole heir to her husband’s properties.

The suspects were arrested following investigations into the killing of Mahmoud Auwal, whose disappearance was reported on April 29, 2026.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He identified the suspects as Hajiya Rukayya Auwal, 20; Muhammad Musa Isma’il, 20; Abubakar Muhammad Isah, 27; and Auwal Muhammad, 26.

According to the police, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad arrested Isma’il on November 3 following intelligence-led investigations.

The suspect allegedly confessed to luring the victim on April 20 before naming Isah and Auwal as accomplices in the crime.

The police said the suspects allegedly conspired to kill the teenager and abandoned his corpse at the scene. The body was later recovered by police operatives attached to Kwalli Division during a patrol and deposited at the Sir Muhammad Sunusi Specialist Hospital mortuary.

Further investigations reportedly led to the arrest of Rukayya, who was identified as the alleged mastermind of the crime.

The police said investigations revealed that the female suspect was a co-wife of the deceased’s mother and allegedly orchestrated the killing to eliminate her husband’s four children from another marriage, thereby paving the way for her only son to inherit his father’s properties exclusively.

The command further alleged that the principal suspect hired another group of thugs to attack Isma’il in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, in an attempt to silence him and prevent him from exposing the alleged crime.

The police, however, did not disclose the identities or whereabouts of the other children allegedly targeted in the plot.

The command said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, condemned the alleged crime and assured the victim’s family that the command would ensure justice was served.

He also urged members of the public to provide credible information to assist the police in preventing and detecting criminal activities.