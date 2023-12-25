No fewer than 5,000 tankers drivers across the country have gotten. comprehensive health insurance coverage from Leadway Health Limited.

Leadway Health had earlier collaborated the Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD) of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to introduce a robust and reliable comprehensive health insurance plan for its members.

This strategic partnership, officially launched in Lagos recently is aligned with the visionary priorities of the newly elected leaders of the Petroleum Tankers Drivers.

The comprehensive health insurance package unveiled through this initiative ensures that tanker drivers benefit from uninterrupted healthcare services across a network of over 2,000 hospitals nationwide even as it gives the enrolled Petroleum Tanker Drivers access to quality healthcare services, preventative care, emergency medical attention, ambulance services, and selected critical illnesses, thereby, eliminating the financial burden of out-of-pocket medical expenditure, fostering peace of mind, and guaranteeing timely medical interventions.

Speaking on the scheme, the CEO of Leadway Health Limited, Dr Tokunbo Alli, expressed enthusiasm about the project’s objective, adding that, “It is our mission as an organisation to provide a comprehensive health insurance cover that prioritises the health and wellbeing of every Nigerian, especially our tanker drivers, who diligently transport petroleum products across the nation, to energise industries and light up homes. Beyond delivering superior healthcare, Leadway Health will also conduct periodic outreaches to facilitate regular checkups and care for Petroleum Tanker Drivers at various locations.”

The national president of NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akporeha, speaking during the launch, said: “Today marks a historic moment in our Union’s journey towards the betterment of our members. This initiative, in collaboration with Leadway Health, reaffirms our commitment to the wellbeing of our members, emphasising our collective belief that every individual, regardless of occupation, deserves high-quality healthcare services.”

Acknowledging the drivers’ challenging conditions, including difficult terrains, harsh weather, long hours on the roads, and security concerns, Comrade Akporeha emphasised the importance of the Health Insurance Scheme: To him, “We must acknowledge that this profession carries inherent risks and dangers. Accidents, injuries, and health-related complications are unfortunate realities that these brave individuals face every day. However, it is our moral obligation as a Union to provide them with the necessary support, care, and protection they deserve. I hereby urge every tanker driver to embrace this opportunity and utilise it to its fullest.”

He encouraged other organisations of like minds to emulate this historic feat by ensuring they implemented similar schemes for their members. “As we embark on this new chapter, I believe this Health Insurance Scheme will serve as a model for other Branches within our great Union. It is my aspiration that the success of this initiative will encourage others to follow suit, creating a society where every member of the Union is protected and cared for,” he pointed out.

Leadway Health Limited’s other product offerings include advanced telemedicine, a health enrolee app that allows authorisation of care by enrolees, digital health tracking, and access to financial and family counselling.

The Enrolee app comprises innovative features such as hospital geo-location capabilities and a pharmacy benefit programme that ensures only genuine drugs from manufacturers are delivered to the homes/offices of those with chronic ailments. The features also include an employee assistance programme to promote mental health, medical concierge services, preventive health programmes that have baby wellness programmes, access to fitness and nutritional stores, customised health tips, talks and newsletters across all age groups with a unique reward system to encourage and promote general wellness amongst others.