At least, six people have been confirmed dead, while 13 others were critically injured in a multiple accident which occurred Wednesday morning along the ever-busy Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

The auto crash, which occurred at the NASFAT U-turn axis, outbound Lagos of the expressway in the Obafemi – Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State involved three vehicles: a DAF truck with registration number: KTG 561 ZZ; a Toyota Hiace passengers’ bus marked: GGE 84 YF and a MAN Diesel long truck with no registration plate number.

The duo of the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, as well as the public relations officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident attributed causes of the crash to “dangerous driving on the part of one of the trucks; impatience; excessive speed and loss of control”.

Okpe and Akinbiyi, who spoke with LEADERSHIP, explained that driver of the MAN Diesel truck made a sudden U-turn at the NASFAT point without any traffic lights indication that could have alerted the truck behind, thereby, making the truck to lose of control, swerved to the other lane and consequently collided with the Toyota Hiace passengers’ bus that was already on a top speed.

He said thecorpses of the victims had been deposited at a private hospital in Sagamu, while the injured victims were also evacuated and admitted for treatment at another private hospital in the area.