Provost Federal College of Medical Laboratory Science and Technology (FCMLST) Jos in Plateau State, Prof Sunday Etukudoh, has called for prayers and support for President Bola Tinubu administration as it seeks better ways to solve Nigeria’s problems.

Etukudoh made the appeal during a combined ceremony for orientation of Fellowship of West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science, and orientation of medical laboratory technicians and matriculation of newly admitted students at the college’s permanent site, Lamingo Jos.

The provost observed that Nigeria has been bedeviled in recent times by plethora of cases of COVID-19, anthrax, pains of petroleum subsidy removal, insecurity (including mindless killings and kidnapping) that have become worrisome, stressing that these issues among others have shaped the way things are viewed and done in the country.

He, however said, “Thank God, we have an amazing President with a great heart that is firm and ready to fix Nigeria right.

“What is now left is for Nigerians to adjust to the reality by bearing the pains for a while and meaningfully join efforts to fix the economy for the overall progress of Nigeria.”

He further enumerated the needs of the college to include interventions and grants for special projects, functional hostels at the permanent site for the students, buses for students and utility vehicles for operations, administrative blocks for academic and non-academic staff and completion of the general research laboratory amongst other needs.

In his speech, the minister of state for health, Dr Tunji Alausa, represented by Dr Janet Agba, said medical laboratory technicians play a vital role in the healthcare system, often working behind the scenes to provide crucial diagnostic information that informs patient care decisions.

In his submission, the registrar/CEO of Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr Tosan Erhabo, encouraged the new students to continue to learn and develop themselves professionally to be able to cope with the rigors of technology advances.