Over 8,000 constituents are to benefit from Senator Jonas Eteng Williams’ free medical outreach organised by the lawmaker representing Cross River Central senatorial district at the National Assembly, in fulfillment of his electioneering campaign promise.

The free medical outreach had begun in Ugep and Mkpani communities of Yakurr local government area of the State with over 2,000 beneficiaries in attendance during the weekend.

Patients attended to during the outreach, which took place at Ugep General Hospital and Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Mkpani, both in Yakurr LGA of the State included constituents with medical challenges of hernia and appendicitis.

Patients with Lipoma and Ganglion Cyst were given free drugs, medical examination and drugs distributed to them, with many others receiving general medical check-up.

Representing the Senator at the flag-off ceremony, his media aide, Mr. Hope Obeten, stated that the medical outreach was in line with the promise made by the lawmaker during his electioneering campaign period that the health of his people was paramount to him and will be prioritised if elected.

“This medical outreach is in keeping with some of our campaign promises of prioritising the people’s welfare and wellbeing.

“We believe this is a necessary intervention for our people because we noticed most of them have these health challenges but don’t have the means to get medical attention.

“We believe this is a worthwhile venture that will make people’s lives better. This intervention means a lot and makes a lot of difference in the lives of many of them.

“And we are doing it to complement the effort of Cross River State Government through the State Ministry of Health.

“I think we are doing the right thing and I believe that next year, by the Grace of God, we will do more if we see more people who need our intervention,” the lawmaker stated.

Senator Williams stated that the medical outreach, which is ongoing at Eja Memorial Hospital Itigidi, Abia local government area of the state, will be replicated at Obubra General Hospital on Monday, and shall also take place at the Primary Health Centre at Bendeghe, Ekim in Etung LGA of the state.

He added that the medical outreach will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Primary Health Centre Okundi in Boki LGA with a closing date on Thursday at Comprehensive Health Centre, Four Corners in Ikom local government area of the state.