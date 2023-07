Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has named Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu as Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream.

Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato North, South Federal Constituency of Imo State, is among chairmen of the 134 Standing Committees of the Green Chamber.

The announcement on Thursday signalled the end of month-long anxiety over the composition of the standing committees.