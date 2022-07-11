The Emir of Ilorin, Alh. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Monday, said Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has shown enough commitment to public welfare and development to deserve a new mandate.

Speaking when he paid a sallah homage to the Government House, Ilorin, Sulu-Gambari said the achievements of the administration were visible while the governor’s hands-on approach to governance was commendable.

“I have seen that Your Excellency is performing, and you are ready to work more to better the lots of Kwarans. You have just started. It is my wish and prayer that you are given another mandate to achieve more,” the Emir said, praying to Allah to grant the governor more strength, good health and required wisdom to fulfil his dreams for the state.

The Emir also expressed delight at the governor’s posture on the horseback during the Durbar event and the government’s support that made the socio-cultural event a huge success, describing AbdulRazaq as a true son of Ilorin Emirate.

He called on all descendants of Ilorin to continue to co-exist in love and unity, which he noted are parts of the cardinal objectives of the Ilorin Durbar.

Governor AbdulRazaq, for his part, said the administration has institutionalised the Ilorin Durbar and several other festivals in the state by making them important items in public expenditure under culture and tourism.

“This will get better in the coming years as we ramp up investments in tourism and culture,” he stated.