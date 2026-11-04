Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has laid the foundation for the clinical building complex of the Thomas Adewumi University Teaching Hospital (TAUTH), Oko-Irese, in a move aimed at expanding access to tertiary healthcare and strengthening medical education in the state.

The ceremony, held on Wednesday in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area, was attended by government officials, traditional rulers, academics and other stakeholders. The governor was represented by his deputy, Elder Kayode Alabi.

AbdulRazaq described the project as a significant milestone in the development of healthcare services in Kwara South, noting that it was the first teaching hospital in the senatorial district.

He said the initiative, driven through a partnership between the state government and the private sector, would promote medical education, improve the health workforce and increase access to quality healthcare.

“Today marks another milestone as we witness the establishment of the first teaching hospital in Kwara South. This remarkable achievement, conceived and actualised through a strategic partnership with the Kwara State Government through the Kwara State Ministry of Health, will deeply promote medical education, improve human resources in health, and contribute significantly to increasing access to quality healthcare delivery for our people,” he said.

The governor added that locating a tertiary healthcare facility in the southern part of the state would help decentralise medical services and reduce pressure on existing facilities in other parts of Kwara.

“Having a tertiary healthcare facility in Kwara South is a vital step towards the decentralisation process that reduces the heavy burden on centrally located facilities that are oftentimes challenging to access,” he said.

AbdulRazaq described the project as more than the construction of a medical facility, saying it represented an investment in the health and future of generations of residents.

“As we lay this foundation today, let us remember that we are building more than just bricks and mortar, we are building a healthier, brighter, and more enduring legacy for generations of Kwarans to come,” he said.

He commended the founder of Thomas Adewumi University, Dr Johnson Bamidele Adewumi, as well as the institution’s management and staff, for their commitment to the project.

The governor also urged residents of Omu-Aran and neighbouring communities to support the initiative and maintain peace to ensure its successful delivery.

In his remarks, Adewumi said the foundation-laying ceremony reflected a shared commitment between the university and the state government to transform the former General Hospital into a full-fledged teaching hospital.

He said that since the university took over the facility in April 2025, it had restored the operating theatres, procured and upgraded medical equipment, reorganised the wards and administrative offices, and constructed a new administrative building.

Adewumi expressed appreciation to the state government for its support, describing the partnership as important to the development of healthcare and medical education in the area.

Also speaking, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahya Alebiosu, commended Adewumi for what he described as a significant contribution to the Igbomina people.

He said the teaching hospital would improve access to medical services and create employment opportunities for residents.

Those present at the ceremony included the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and APC governorship candidate, Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu; Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina El-Imam; former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Shuaib AbdulRaheem; APC Kwara South senatorial candidate, Prince Lekan Adewoye; Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin; and the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Raheem Adeoti, among other government officials, traditional rulers and academics.