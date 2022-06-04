The minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said the second runway for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be ready before the end of this tenure in eleven to 12 months.

The minister stated this at the presentation of the certificate of occupancy, CofO, for the expansion of the Abuja airport runway and other aviation facilities within the airport in Abuja.

The certificate of occupancy was presented to the minister of aviation on Friday by the minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello.

Speaking at event, the minister of aviation said the expansion of Abuja as one of the fastest growing cities across the world necessitated the reason for the need to expand the Abuja airport, build a second runway and established major aviation facilities as part of his agenda on the Aviation Road Map.

The minister said that is why he approached the FCT for the approval of land for this facilities and it was graciously approved.

He pledged that all structures will be done in accordance with the Abuja master plan and in collaboration with the FCT team.

He also said apart from the runway, other major facilities will be completed within the remaining time of this regime.

Speaking earlier, the FCT minister said the total number of land allocated for this aviation facilities purposes is about 12,000 hectares of land which has been reserved in the land bank of the fct.

He urged the minister to ensure proper supervision and also collaboration between the FCT and the minister of aviation engineers and workers so that all structures and buildings will follow the due process of Abuja master plan.

The FCT minister also pledged to collaborate with the aviation ministry in achieving aviation road map.