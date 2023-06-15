ACF Tasks NASS Members On Selfless Service

Following the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has congratulated the leadership of the National Assembly, tasking them to prioritise selfless service if Nigeria must experience the needed speedy development.

The newly elected chairman of the Forum, Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, in a press statement issued in Abuja yesterday, said democracy was further entrenched in Nigeria by the very act of the inauguration, adding that Nigerians are full of expectations from the 10th Assembly for better living conditions.

He said, “I congratulate the National Assembly and Nigerians at large on the success of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly. This is an indication that as a country, regardless of all our imperfections, we are still on the right track consolidating our democracy.

“We may not have gotten to where we ought to be in terms of all indexes for measuring societal development, but definitely, we are not where we used to be in terms of refining the laws that further push us closer towards the democratic traits by which advanced demadvancies are known”.

Aduku further charged the new NASS leadership to put the interest of the generality of Nigerians whom they represent first, instead of engaging in self-serving leadership style which has left Nigeria far behind among the comity of nations.

According to him, “Nigeria has a long way to go in terms of the social and economic wellbeing of its citizenry and much of this responsibility rests largely on the shoulders of the Lawmakers. The earlier they rose up to this onerous task, the better for our people and even for themselves too.