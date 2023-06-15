Work With Tinubu, Gana Tells 10th Assembly

Former minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana, has called on the 10th National Assembly to cooperate with the executive to ensure rapid development in all sectors of the economy.

Gana stated this during the post-inauguration ceremony of his son, Hon. Joshua Gana, a member elected to represent Lavun, Edati, and Mokwa federal constituency of Niger State in the House of Representatives.

The former minister said Nigerians are expecting a time of rapid development from President Bola Tinubu-led government because the country has been moving at a very, very slow speed.

“And the population is galloping. Because there are over 200 million people now, given the resource base of Nigeria, given the human talents given to Nigeria, and given all the lessons we have learned in the last 20 years or so, of democracy.

“I think the 10th National Assembly together with the executives, really need to combine to move forward rapidly, move forward with infrastructure development, because there cannot be real serious development unless you have the basic infrastructure of roads and railways and the kind of thing that will make goods and services move.

“The nation should have sound agricultural development, to be able to feed 200 million plus now. We wish we have the resources and then industrial development and then sound education, sound health, and all the factors,” he said.