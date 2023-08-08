ActionAid, SSDO Inaugurate GBV Response Teams In 3 Enugu

ActionAid Nigeria and South Saharan Social Development Organisation (SSDO) has inaugurated Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Response Teams in three communities in Enugu State.

The three communities included Ihenyi and Orokoro Communities in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area (LGA) and Igga Community in Uzo Uwani LGA.

In a speech at the event in Igga Community, the Programme Officer, Local Rights Programme, Miss Priye West, said that GBV remained a significant issue in society, especially in rural communities.

West said that the phenomenon had caused immense harm and violated the rights of individuals, particularly women and girls in rural communities.

According to her, women often cower in fear as their source of livelihood is tied to their abusive partners.

“Addressing GBV requires collaborative efforts from government agencies, community stakeholders and civil society organisations.