Hard Reforms Necessary To Ramp Up Tax Revenues – FIRS

For Nigeria to attain optimum tax revenue collection capacity across the federal, state and local government tax authorities, the country must make hard but necessary reforms that would yield long term benefits.

Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Muhammad Nami, made the remark yesterday at the 153rd meeting of the Joint Tax Board (JTB) held yesterday in Abuja, with the theme: “Harmonisation and codification of taxes at the national and sub-national levels: Key to achieving a tax friendly environment in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has said Nigeria’s current multiple taxation is causing low tax morale in the country, as well as discouraging investments, while creating room for corruption and making doing business difficult.

Oyedele said the country’s over 45 taxes deplete returns on investment, erode business capital, with a capacity to trigger business collapse and introduce complexities to the ease of doing business.

Nami, while delivering his address to the Board, stated that for progress to be made in taxation, tax authorities must continue to explore and adopt measures and innovative initiatives that will lead to the optimisation of tax revenue for all levels of government.

“As the new administration’s attempt to address the many socio- economic challenges facing the nation on many fronts, it becomes imperative for all the levers of State to shake-off any lethargic antecedents and focus on the goal of a national resurgence.