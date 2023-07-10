Adamu’s Rejection Of 10th NASS Principal Officers Handiwork Of Uzodimma – Ugochinye

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has accused Imo State Governor and chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, of being the brain behind APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu’s rejection of National Assembly’s principal officers as announced by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Recall that the Senate President and the Speaker had on Tuesday separately announced the principal officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

But, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling APC immediately disowned the choice of the principal officers for the majority party announced by Akpabio and Abbas, saying the party had not officially communicated with both presiding officers.

But, reacting to the development, Ugochinyere in a statement he personally signed alleged that Governor Uzodimma was working with Adamu to undermine the cross-party joint task efforts and smooth run of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government.

Ugochinyere claimed Uzodinma was still pursuing his failed pre-primary agenda to stop the emergence of Tinubu to favour his longtime ally, Ahmed Lawan, whom Uzodinma was alleged to have dreamt of running with as presidential candidate and running mate.