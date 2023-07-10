ITF Proposes Centres For Advanced Skills Training For Employment

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has formally proposed the establishment of Centers for Advanced Skills Training for Employment (CASTE) in all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria. These centers would focus on graduate upskilling, reskilling, and overall capacity development in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The director-general of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, made this announcement during the 3rd Annual Forum for Innovation in African Universities (FIAU) held in Abuja.

In addition to the CASTE initiative, the ITF is taking steps to foster creativity and innovation by transforming its existing Skills Training Centers (STCs) into hubs for entrepreneurship and innovation (e-hubs). These centers, located in Lagos, Kano, Kogi, Abuja, and Plateau, along with the vocational wings attached to the agency’s area offices, will serve as incubation centers and platforms for promoting innovation and creativity. This move aims to encourage collaboration between higher education institutions and various stakeholders in driving innovation.

As an institution that values forward-thinking approaches, the ITF has aligned its policies with global trends and the government’s policy agenda. One such policy initiative is the Re-Engineering Skills for Sustainable Development, which led to the establishment of the National Apprenticeship and Traineeship System (NATS).

NATS is a globally recognised scheme designed to optimise apprenticeship and traineeship programs, ensuring a seamless transition between formal and informal education. It also paves the way for the full adoption of the National Skills Qualification, facilitating stronger collaboration between industries and academia. Through internships in industries, NATS will prepare graduates of tertiary institutions for the demands of the workforce.

Ari emphasised that NATS will address persistent challenges related to certification, standardisation of curricula, and the assurance of technical standards in the country. Furthermore, it will help bridge the existing gap between degree holders and Higher National Diploma (HND) holders, promoting equal opportunities for both categories.