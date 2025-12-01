President Bola Tinubu has approved the provision of protection and security for Guinea-Bissau’s opposition leader and presidential candidate in the November 2025 presidential election, Dia Da Costa, following ‘imminent threats’ to his life.

Nigeria said Da Costa is to be accommodated in the premises of the Nigerian Embassy in Bissau.

LEADERSHIP reports that the development followed a controversial takeover of power by the military in the country after the legislative and presidential elections penultimate weekend.

Da Costa had laid claim to winning the election before the then President Ummaro Emballo announced the military takeover. Emballo, thereafter, left the country with the military junta said to be after Da Costa.

However, a letter signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, dated November 30, addressed to the President of ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja, and sighted by LEADERSHIP on Monday, conveyed President Tinubu’s decision, saying it was a proactive measure to ensure the safety of Mr Da Costa.

“The decision to accommodate Mr Da Costa within the Nigerian premises underscores our firm commitment to safeguarding the democratic aspirations and the sovereign will of the good people of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

“In this regard, it would be appreciated if you would kindly mandate the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB) to provide him protection and security while in the premises of the Nigerian Embassy,” the Minister told the ECOWAS Commission President.