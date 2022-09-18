The crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) heightened at the weekend as the party’s leadership expelled its 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, over alleged anti-party activities.

The action came a fortnight after a faction loyal to the national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, announced his suspension. Kachikwu and at least 27 state chairmen had earlier called for the resignation of Mr Nwosu, given his expiration of tenure in office.

For attacking the Nwosu-led National Working Committee (NWC), the party said Mr Kachikwu’s attitude was improper for someone who wants to be the president of Nigeria.

“The NWC viewed with great concern the baseless and defamatory video made, published and circulated by Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, which was intended to disparage and impugn the integrity and image of a peaceful and transformation-oriented African Democratic Congress and its national officers,” the Deputy National Chairman (Politics) of the party, Bamidele Ajadi, said in a statement two weeks ago.

The new statement issued on Friday night signed by Mr Nwosu said a disciplinary committee earlier set up found Mr Kachikwu guilty of allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities and gross violations of its constitution, amongst others.