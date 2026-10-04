A fresh dispute has emerged in Osun State over the office of Iyaloja General, with Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, taking opposing positions on its occupant.

The monarch had declared Chief Awawu Asindemade, the Iyalode of Osogbo, as the state’s Iyaloja General in a video that surfaced online on Saturday, saying she had complied with his directive to support Adeleke’s re-election bid.

The declaration conflicts with the position of the state government, which recognises Mrs Mary Oyebode as the Iyaloja General after Adeleke replaced Asindemade in 2023.

Asindemade previously held the position during the administrations of former governors Rauf Aregbesola and Adegboyega Oyetola.

Following her removal, she largely stayed away from the Adeleke administration and was mainly seen at events organised by the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking in Yoruba in the video, the Ataoja said he had instructed Asindemade to support Adeleke’s re-election bid in the August 15 governorship election.

According to the monarch, after she complied with the directive, he decided to restore her to the position of Iyaloja General.

At the event where he returned her royal beads, Oyetunji said: “I am the only person who can appoint the Iyaloja General.

“I told her (Asindemade) to stay calm and work for the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke and she did.

“Since she has done what I wanted, I have to do what she wants also. Now, I am returning her royal beads as the Iyaloja General. I want Governor Adeleke to be at peace with her.”

However, the state government rejected the monarch’s declaration, insisting that Oyebode remained the recognised occupant of the office.

Adeleke’s position was contained in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, and obtained in Osogbo on Saturday.

The governor maintained that the authority to appoint the Iyaloja General was vested in the state government and described any contrary announcement as invalid.

“Any announcement from any other quarter including the Osogbo Royal Palace is null and void. Mrs Oyebode remains the legally appointed Iyaloja General under the authority of the state government,” the statement read in part.

Adeleke subsequently urged market associations and women across the state to disregard any announcement purporting to appoint another Iyaloja General.

He said Oyebode would continue to enjoy the support and recognition of the state government as the duly appointed occupant of the office.

The governor also appealed to institutions and individuals to respect their legally assigned mandates and refrain from actions capable of disturbing peace in the state.