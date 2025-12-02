Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, has revealed that Governor Ademola Adeleke will officially declare his membership of a new political party before December 13, following his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke had earlier confirmed that he submitted his resignation letter to PDP leaders in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government, on November 4, 2025.

Speaking on a political programme on Rave FM in Osogbo on Tuesday, Alimi said the governor’s exit was long overdue, attributing it to prolonged internal crises within the PDP.

“The governor of Osun State has formally resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party. He has written his resignation letter for quite a long time,” Alimi said, urging citizens to remain calm and continue supporting the administration.

He explained that the deepening crisis within the PDP’s national leadership left the governor with no choice, especially with the state’s governorship election drawing closer and the INEC nomination window closing on December 15.

“If not for the division at the national level, which will play a crucial role in the governor’s nomination, he wouldn’t have defected,” Alimi noted.

Responding to claims that the All Progressives Congress (APC) welcomed Adeleke’s resignation, the commissioner dismissed the insinuation as deceitful.

He argued that the APC had expected the governor to remain in the PDP so they could exploit the party’s national crisis to challenge his candidacy.

“Adeleke is smarter. Now they know every step he takes, he is always ahead of them,” he said.

On the governor’s next political move, Alimi said discussions were ongoing and a formal announcement would be made soon. “On or before December 12 or 13, everybody will know where the governor is going,” he hinted.

He stressed that Governor Adeleke’s departure from the PDP could have been avoided had the party not been riddled with internal divisions.