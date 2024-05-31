Ad

The Kano State Police Command has urged residents to disregard circulating social media misinformation claiming that the 15th Emir Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero will lead the Jummah Prayers at Kofar Kudu Central Mosque in Kano.

Reports making the rounds on the social media said the reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, announced their plans to observe the Friday Jummah prayers at the main palace’s central mosque.

Emir Sanusi II, who resides in the main palace, and is closer to the contending mosque is expected to lead the two rakat Friday prayers.

Reports emanating from different actors claiming to be speaking on behalf of Emir Bayero have been calling on the people to turn out en mass to accompany him to the mosque at the same time.

Responding to the development, a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, reports the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, confirming that Emir Bayero will observe his prayers at the Nasarawa Palace Mosque where he resides.

Ad More Details

The statement reads in part, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc further assured that all necessary security arrangements have been made for Alhaji Aminu Bayero to observe his Jummah Prayers in the Mosque where he lives at the Nasarawa Palace.”

The CP also assured that the police and all other state security agencies will provide adequate security at the Main Palace where Emir Sanusi II is expected to observe his Jummah Prayers.

The police called on the public to ignore the false reports and continue their daily activities without fear of harassment or intimidation.