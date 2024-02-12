Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has said that the Super Eagles might have failed to win the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) cup in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, but the players’ unity on the field transcended religious and tribal differences.

Musa, who said this in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday after Ivory Coast defeated Super Eagles 2-1 to win the AFCON trophy on Sunday night, applauded Nigerian players for their performance in the match.

Though many Nigerians have faulted Super Eagles performance at the AFCON final, Musa said that despite the twists and turns of the game, the team stood strong, displaying resilience and determination that resonated with fans across the nation.

He wrote, “Reflecting on our journey in the AFCON tournament, I’m filled with immense pride for the Nigerian Super Eagles.

“Though we may have fallen short of the championship, our unity on the field transcended religious and tribal differences, reminding us of the power of football to bring us together.

“Despite the twists and turns of the game, our team stood strong, displaying resilience and determination that resonated with fans across the nation.

“To all our incredible supporters, your unwavering dedication and chants lifted us higher than ever before. Your passion for the game and for our country is truly inspiring.

“In a time where economic challenges weigh heavily on our shoulders, let us carry the same spirit of unity beyond the football pitch and into every aspect of our lives.

“As we face the hurdles ahead, let’s remember that together, we are stronger. Let’s channel the same energy and comradeship we experienced during the tournament into tackling the obstacles that lie ahead. Let’s embrace our diversity as a strength and stand united as one nation, one team, one family.

“Thank you, Nigeria, for your undying support. Let’s continue to strive for greatness, both on and off the field.”