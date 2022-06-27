Africa Magic, the leading provider of entertainment content for Africa by Africans, has announced the launch of four new shows – Two Dry Girls, Sisi Eko, The Wives Roundtable and Off-Air with Gbemi and Toolz.

The shows will premiere on the 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th of July 2022 respectively on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Urban.

The Two Dry Girls series tells the story of two best friends – Ovien and Calista – as they navigate their lives after graduation. It stars AMVCA 2022 winner, Stan Nze and premieres Monday, 4 July from 8pm on Africa Magic Urban

Sisi Eko:

Sisi Eko is a romantic comedy that touches on important issues such as mental health, anxiety, and self-doubt. It features MC Lively, Oga Sabinus, ex-BBNaija housemate Esther Agunbiade, Omotunde Adebowale [Adaku] and many more. The show will make its debut on Tuesday, July 5, from 9pm on Africa Magic Showcase.

The Wives Round Table:

hosted by Amaka Chibuzo-Obi, “ The Wives Roundtable” gives women and their families access to valuable information, tools, opportunities and resources that will help them lead wholesome lives. The show will also give people, especially women, a platform to air their views, opinions and experiences on various life matters. The 30-minutes talk show will premiere on Africa Magic Urban on Thursday, July 7, from 8:30am.

Off-Air with Gbemi and Toolz:

Off-Air is an informal talk show with the most amusing and hard-hitting chatter about trending and fiery topics from entertainment, dating, relationship, marriage, lifestyle, fashion, sex, and everything in-between.

The show is hosted by on-air personalities extraordinaire, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demuren. The effortless synergy between the pair will definitely make this show a must watch for viewers. It premieres on Friday, July 8, and will air every Friday by 9:30pm on Africa Magic Urban.

Judging by this lineup, you can tell that July is going to be one exciting ride on Africa Magic.