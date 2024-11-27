A group, the Voice of African Universities (VAU), has labelled a petition submitted to the Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, alleging a breach of extant guidelines in the appointment of Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), as baseless and archaic.

The group, in a press statement on Thursday and signed by its Director, Public Relations, Jean Luck Aglogan, said the controversial petition hinged on a primitive argument that a Vice-Chancellor must possess 10 years of post-professorial experience.

“This outdated notion undermines the evolution of global academia, where merit and innovative leadership have become the hallmarks of university administration. The issue of years post professorial experience is an old thing as even in Nigeria, there are many universities whose Vice Chancellors were appointed without such clause and a typical example is the Usman Danfodio University Sokoto,” it said.

VAU emphasised that Professor Maikudi’s extensive leadership experience far surpasses the traditional requirement. “Her cumulative roles as Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dean of the Faculty of Law, and Head of the Department of Public Law more than qualify her for the position,” the group argued, stating that to insist on such limiting requirements in the 21st century was both regressive and counterproductive.

Highlighting Professor Maikudi’s international reputation and contributions to the evolution of the University of Abuja since assuming office, the group said, “under her leadership, the University of Abuja has gained visibility on the global stage. She represented the institution at conferences in Japan and Paris, effectively positioning it as a hub of excellence. Before her tenure, many didn’t even recognize the university’s potential.”

In an appeal to the Minister of Education, VAU urged the Minister to adopt a forward-thinking approach in handling the petition, stating that, “as a scholar with international exposure, particularly in the United States, the Minister understands the need for innovative leadership in academia. We call on him to revisit outdated laws like the 10-year post-professorial requirement, which exclude many of the brightest minds from contributing to university leadership,” the group said.

The VAU further alleged that the petition was driven by ulterior motives, accusing the chairman of the Governing Council of UniAbuja, Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Isma’ila Kaita (Rtd), of orchestrating a campaign to discredit Professor Maikudi. “It is no secret that Professor Maikudi’s refusal to succumb to Kaita’s militaristic style of governance has made her a target by him,” the group claimed.

They also criticised the broader trend of appointing retired military personnel as pro-chancellors of universities, stating that universities are centers of knowledge and innovation, not military barracks and as such the imposition of a rigid, hierarchical approach stifles academic freedom and development.

The group concluded by reaffirming its support for Professor Maikudi’s confirmation as the substantive Vice-Chancellor, expressing that by virtue of her education, experience, and vision, Professor Maikudi was the ideal leader for the University of Abuja.

“It is imperative that the Minister recognises her contributions and elevates her to the position she rightfully deserves as the substantive vice chancellor of the university,” the group added.