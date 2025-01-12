Tragedy struck in the Tungar Kara community of Gidan Goga district, Maradun local government area of Zamfara State, on Saturday evening, when an airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) mistakenly hit members of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards (ZCPG), local vigilantes, and some residents.

The incident left at least 16 people dead, according to eyewitness reports.

The airstrike reportedly occurred shortly after armed bandits raided the area and fled. Residents and vigilantes mobilised to defend the community but were caught in the airstrike, which was intended to target the fleeing bandits.

Confirming the incident, Maharazu Salisu Gado Faru, the lawmaker representing Maradun II Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, described the attack as an accident. He explained that the airstrike mistakenly targeted local vigilantes who had organized to counter the bandits. The exact death toll remained unconfirmed.

The Nigerian military was yet to release a formal statement addressing the incident. However, earlier on Sunday, the Nigerian Air Force announced the success of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, a coordinated air-ground assault targeting notorious bandit leader, Kachallah Bello Turji at Fakai Hills.

In a statement by spokesperson of the Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, emphasised the operation’s success, noting that scores of bandits were neutralised and several kidnapped victims were rescued. The Air Force described the operation as a major step toward restoring peace in Zamfara State.

The incident marked the second deadly accidental airstrike on civilians in recent weeks. On December 25, 2024, a Nigerian military airstrike mistakenly targeted two villages in Sokoto State, killing civilians during a raid intended for jihadists.

Such tragic errors have occurred in the past. ON Christmas Day in 2024, two communities in Sokoto State suffered the fate. Also, in December 2023, an airstrike in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, mistook a Islamic religious gathering for bandits, killing at least 85 people, mostly women and children. Similarly, in January 2017, a fighter jet struck a camp housing 40,000 displaced persons in Rann, near the Cameroonian border, killing 112 people.

LEADERSHIP reports that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State commended the Nigerian military’s efforts in the renewed onslaught against bandits in Zamfara State even as he expressed deep condolences to the families of civilian casualties affected by the airstrike.

NAF, in a successful airstrike over the weekend, decisively targeted bandits attacking villages in Zurmi and Maradun local government areas of the State.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Gusau, the spokesperson of the Zamfara State governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the State Government expressed deep condolences to the families of civilian casualties affected by the airstrike at Tungar Kara in Zurmi LGA.

The statement clarified that the civilian casualties were members of the local vigilante group, who were mistakenly identified as the bandits fleeing from Gidan Makera in the Boko district of Zurmi LGA.

The statement read in part: “We have received multiple positive reports of precision strikes carried out by the Air Component of Operation Fansar Yamma over the weekend in troubled Maradun and Zurmi local government areas.

“This intervention by the military has significantly degraded the operational capacity of the bandits and has shown the commitment of the Nigeria Air Force to carrying out its constitutional mandate of protecting civilians and safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

“As a responsible government, we assure all the people of the State that the Government of Zamfara State remains steadfast in its resolve to sustain the gains made in the fight against banditry and related criminalities. The recent success indicates that the collaborative efforts between the state and federal security agencies yield positive results.

“In light of these achievements, the state government reaffirms its commitment to providing all necessary support to the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies to sustain their operations and bring lasting peace to the state.

“We will continue to offer support to enhance intelligence sharing, provide logistics, and strengthen community engagement, all in the spirit of a comprehensive approach to security and achieving the ultimate goal of restoring normalcy across all parts of the state.

“Regrettably, some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and local vigilantes were also affected during the operation in Tungar Kara, resulting in the loss of lives. We pray to Almighty Allah to grant them Jannah.

“The state government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen JTF personnel and assures them that the sacrifices of the deceased will not go in vain. The government will provide necessary support and assistance to the bereaved families.

“Finally, the government calls on people to be vigilant, report all suspicious activities, and cooperate fully with security personnel. Through collective effort and unity of purpose, the fight against banditry can be won, bringing enduring peace and stability to Zamfara State,” the statement said.