The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) in collaboration with the Borno State government has announced that the upcoming 10th Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture on Leadership and Good Governance will take place on Saturday, 27th January 2024, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This year’s theme, “Creating pathways for peace: tackling banditry and insurgency through good governance for sustainable development,” will reflect the pressing need to address the challenges of banditry and insurgency in Nigeria.

The lecture is also aimed at exploring the role of good governance in fostering sustainable development and promoting peace in the nation.

The announcement was contained in a statement jointly signed by Bar Mallam Fannami, head of service, Borno State and chairman of the Joint Organising Committee, Engr Abubakar Gambo Umar, the director-general of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation and co-chairman of the committee.

According to the statement, Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) and former president of the UN General Assembly, Prof Tijjani Bande, will deliver the keynote address at the event.