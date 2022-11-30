The spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the arrest of the security operatives who allegedly abducted and tortured a student of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Aminu Mohammed, for criticising the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in a post on his Twitter account.

Ugochinyere made the call in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

He also called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force to release the student without further delay.

He argued that the First Lady does not have the right to order the arrest of her critics.

He also announced the decision of the CUPP to offer the detainee free legal services.

The statement signed by Ugochinyere reads: “Opposition political parties are using this medium to call on President Buhari to order the arrest of all officers involved in the arrest and torture of the boy who criticised Aisha.

“We want the DSS and the police to immediately release the boy because the First Lady does not have the right to arrest her critics.

“The government and security agencies must release the boy from illegal detention so that he can join his colleagues to continue his examination.

“The CUPP is offering free legal support to the detained student to enforce his fundamental human rights to freedom of expression and freedom of movement and fight his illegal detention.

“The First Lady and other leaders should stop their reckless and naked display of power and always follow the constitution in seeking redress if they feel they are wronged.”