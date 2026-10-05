Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commended security agencies for the elimination of a senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commander, Abdussamad Ohida, also known as Anwar, in the Owo forest.

Ohida was reportedly killed alongside several other members of the terrorist group during a joint operation involving troops of the Nigerian Army, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and personnel of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps).

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the operation, which the governor described as a major security breakthrough in the state.

Security sources said Ohida previously served as deputy to the ISWAP Central Nigeria leader, Abu Ikrimah, also known as Abu Uwais, before assuming a leadership role in the group’s activities across parts of the North-Central and southern regions following Ikrimah’s arrest in 2023.

The sources further alleged that Ohida was planning major terrorist attacks in parts of southern Nigeria, including attacks targeting civilians during the forthcoming festive period.

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Aiyedatiwa commended the security agencies for acting on credible intelligence and carrying out what he described as a coordinated operation to protect residents of the state.

He said the operation demonstrated the importance of cooperation among security agencies, intelligence sharing and proactive measures in confronting emerging security threats.

The governor said, “The successful operation underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation, intelligence sharing and proactive security measures in confronting emerging security threats.”

Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that Ondo remains safe and secure for residents, visitors and businesses, while urging the security agencies to sustain the momentum and remain vigilant.

He assured the agencies of the continued support of the state government in the collective effort to protect lives and property, stressing that the government would continue to work with security agencies to safeguard the state.