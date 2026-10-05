A joint operation involving the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, has reportedly killed a senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commander, Abdussamad Ohida, in Owo Forest, Ondo State.

According to Zagazola, Ohida, also known as Anwar, was killed alongside several other members of the terrorist group during an intelligence-led operation at their forest hideout over the weekend.

Security sources said the operation foiled plans by the ISWAP commander to attack civilians in parts of southern Nigeria during the forthcoming Yuletide season.

The sources also alleged that Ohida planned to use the attacks to cause widespread disruption ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ohida previously served as deputy to ISWAP Central Nigeria leader, Abu Ikrimah, also known as Abu Uwais, who was arrested by the DSS in 2023, according to the sources.

Following Ikrimah’s arrest, Ohida reportedly took over the leadership of ISWAP operations across parts of the North-Central and southern regions of the country.

He was subsequently alleged to have played a key role in the planning, coordination and execution of several terrorist attacks across the country.

The sources said intelligence obtained during the interrogation of Abu Uwais enabled the DSS to uncover Ohida’s alleged plans to attack civilians during the festive period.

“The plan was to attack civilians during the festive period and ultimately disrupt the 2027 general elections. This intelligence was corroborated by intelligence partners from the United Kingdom, who supported the elimination operation,” one of the sources said.

The source also linked Ohida to several attacks on security formations and personnel across the country.

He was alleged to have planned and executed the December 31, 2025, invasion of the Ipele Divisional Police Station in Owo, Ondo State, during which eight AK-47 rifles were reportedly carted away before the station was destroyed with an explosive.

The source also attributed to Ohida the July 28, 2022, attack on a military checkpoint along the Suleja-Zuba Road in Niger State, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of several soldiers, security personnel and civilians.

Other attacks allegedly linked to the ISWAP commander included the July 11, 2022, attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja; the April 23, 2022, attack on Ogaminana Police Station in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State, where five police officers were killed; and the February 7, 2022, attack on the Okene Area Command Police Station.

“The terrorist planned and executed the 24th December, 2020 attack on a Naval checkpoint in Okene, Kogi State, which resulted in the death of two naval officers, not to mention the several attacks he launched across parts of the country,” the source added.

The source described Ohida’s reported death as a setback to ISWAP’s activities in central and southern Nigeria.

“We may not immediately realise it, but the elimination of Abdussamad Ohida represents a significant disruption to ISWAP’s leadership structure, operational network and expansion efforts in central and southern Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the operation, coming months after the reported killing of ISIS leader Abu Bilal al-Minuki, represented another blow to the group’s activities in Nigeria.

“Ohida’s elimination, coming a few months after the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bilal al-Minuki, is a very big blow to ISWAP’s efforts to expand its operational presence in Nigeria, and underscores the growing efficiency of our security services,” he said.