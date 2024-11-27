The former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 Kogi State governorship election, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for taking a bold and commendable step by arresting and prosecuting the former governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, over alleged fraud and corruption committed during his tenure from January 2016 to January 2024.

Ajaka, Wenesday, in Abuja, said the decisive action of the anti-graft agency was a significant move towards ensuring accountability and justice, which the people of Kogi State have long deserved.

To ensure that the effort yields meaningful results, he said the EFCC must intensify its investigation to uncover solid and irrefutable evidence that will not only sustain prosecution but also ensure a watertight case.

According to Ajaka, “This investigation should include interrogating Local Government Chairmen who served under Yahaya Bello’s administration and facilitated his access to local government funds.

“Summoning members of the Kogi State House of Assembly, particularly its leadership, to account for their roles in approving loans that were allegedly misappropriated during Bello’s administration.

“Investigating Yahaya Bello’s financial worth before assuming office in 2016 by obtaining his asset declaration records from the Code of Conduct Bureau. This will reveal any discrepancies and provide clarity on his sudden accumulation of wealth,” he added.

Ajaka also urged the EFCC to avoid any actions that may trivialise the case, adding that the earlier drama involving the declaration of Yahaya Bello wanted, followed by his unchallenged appearance at the EFCC headquarters without arrest, has already raised public scepticism.

The statement read in parts, “This time, the EFCC must reassure Kogites of its sincerity and determination by conducting a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation.

“Additionally, the EFCC must address rumours emanating from Yahaya Bello’s camp suggesting that a deal for his immediate release was struck before his arrest. Such claims, if left unrefuted, could seriously undermine public confidence in the credibility of this investigation.”

He noted that the ultimate expectation of the people of Kogi State was the recovery of the hundreds of billions naira allegedly stolen during Yahaya Bello administration.

Ajaka added that the funds must be returned to the state’s coffers and redirected to critical developmental projects that will improve the lives of Kogi citizens.