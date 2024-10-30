Arrangements have been concluded for the Akwa Ibom Tropicana Trade Fair (TTF) beginning from Wednesday, October 30 to Saturday, November 3, 2024.

According to the organisers in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Magdalene Mendie, and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, the fair, which is the third in the series holds at the Tropicana Mall Grounds, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

“This initiative, launched by the Tropicana Mall, aims to boost footfall and provide support to the brands within the mall, for both tenants and patrons alike.

“The event’s primary goal is to activate product engagement and drive end-of-year sales, making it an ideal platform for vendors to connect with customers in a lively shopping environment,” she explained.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Trade and Investment, the event, according to her, “aligns with the State’s commercial objectives, stimulating business activity in a fun, vibrant setting.”

“Some of the notable partners and vendors include Sundry Market, operators of the mall’s anchor tenant Market Square, Mae Edmonds, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Champion Breweries, and others.

“The Bank of Industry will also be on hand to provide advisory services, helping vendors explore opportunities for financing and business growth,” the statement reads.